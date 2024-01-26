FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Receives $22.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

FibroGen Stock Performance

Shares of FibroGen stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 452,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,021. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00. The company has a market cap of $101.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.74.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in FibroGen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 16,842 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 491,722 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

