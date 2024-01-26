Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Filo Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$31.56.

Filo Mining Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FIL stock opened at C$8.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72. Filo Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.60 and a 52 week high of C$11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.97.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.18). Analysts predict that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Filo Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

