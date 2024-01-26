First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

FCCO traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,085. First Community has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $151.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of First Community by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 409,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Community by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Community by 669.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 291,045 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in First Community by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 94,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Community by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 64,743 shares during the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FCCO shares. StockNews.com raised First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded First Community from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

