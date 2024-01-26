First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $119.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

First Financial Bankshares stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,037. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.92. First Financial Bankshares has a 12 month low of $22.84 and a 12 month high of $38.24.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FFIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Financial Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 200.9% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $234,000. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.