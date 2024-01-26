First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Hits New 12-Month High at $196.68

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $196.68 and last traded at $195.81, with a volume of 188009 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $194.81.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.15 and its 200 day moving average is $169.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Get First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDN. Garrison Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 40.9% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $1,829,000. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc grew its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.