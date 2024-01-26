FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSV shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on shares of FirstService and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get FirstService alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FSV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FirstService Trading Up 0.7 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstService in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in FirstService by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in FirstService by 80.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in FirstService during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the second quarter valued at $61,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $166.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. FirstService has a 1 year low of $131.75 and a 1 year high of $166.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.15.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 3.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

FirstService Company Profile

(Get Free Report

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.