Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Price Target Cut to $1.00

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Fisker from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fisker from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.89.

Shares of NYSE:FSR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.80. 43,158,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,383,211. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.26. Fisker has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $8.67. The stock has a market cap of $281.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.10 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 638.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 512757.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fisker will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSR. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,924,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,254,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,634 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 7,314,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,278 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,367,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fisker by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,937,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,582,000 after purchasing an additional 753,767 shares during the last quarter. 33.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

