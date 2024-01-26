FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

FNCB Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 17.8% per year over the last three years.

FNCB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FNCB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18. FNCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $136.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 20,875 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in FNCB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in FNCB Bancorp by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. 11.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products.

