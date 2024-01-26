Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Now Covered by Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Research analysts at Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Redburn Atlantic’s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on F. HSBC began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.55.

NYSE F opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of F. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,198,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $14,605,000 after purchasing an additional 147,928 shares during the period. Busey Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Busey Bank now owns 27,719 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 723,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

