FY2023 EPS Estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Lifted by HC Wainwright

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.65) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.76). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.63) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 534.83% and a negative return on equity of 64.53%. The business’s revenue was down 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ACRS. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $18.54. The company has a market cap of $88.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $5.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Featured Articles

