FY2024 EPS Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Decreased by National Bank Financial

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Manulife Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.53 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.58. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MFC. Desjardins boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$30.55.

Shares of TSE MFC opened at C$29.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 123.80. The stock has a market cap of C$53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.09. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of C$23.69 and a 52-week high of C$29.55.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.82 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 70.18%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total transaction of C$267,335.41. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

