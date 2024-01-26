Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Insider Purchases £31,485.30 in Stock

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) insider Karen Elizabeth Marsh purchased 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 9,541 ($121.23) per share, with a total value of £31,485.30 ($40,006.73).

Games Workshop Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:GAW traded up GBX 210 ($2.67) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 9,825 ($124.84). 69,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,996. The company has a 50 day moving average price of £100.24 and a 200-day moving average price of £104.42. Games Workshop Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 8,305 ($105.53) and a twelve month high of £118.50 ($150.57). The stock has a market cap of £3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,325.06, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80.

Get Games Workshop Group alerts:

Games Workshop Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a GBX 120 ($1.52) dividend. This is an increase from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $50.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. Games Workshop Group’s payout ratio is presently 10,283.69%.

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.