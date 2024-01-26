Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Down 3.1%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.49. Approximately 638,765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,110,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

A number of research firms have commented on GOTU. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. China Renaissance lowered Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.48 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $876.72 million, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of -0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOTU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the first quarter worth about $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 204,337 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,106,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after buying an additional 357,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,940,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after buying an additional 3,014,700 shares in the last quarter. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

