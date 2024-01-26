GBank Financial (OTCMKTS:GBFH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of GBank Financial (OTCMKTS:GBFH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.
GBank Financial Price Performance
Shares of GBFH opened at $16.55 on Monday. GBank Financial has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $16.58.
About GBank Financial
