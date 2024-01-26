General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,221 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $12,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in General Motors by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 68,683 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GM traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $35.18. 14,171,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,938,451. The company has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.52. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.35.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.24.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

