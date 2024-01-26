Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.42 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.04%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Gentex updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Gentex Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of GNTX stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,024,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,327. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.63. Gentex has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $34.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Institutional Trading of Gentex

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,483,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $559,838,000 after buying an additional 93,928 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,794,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $610,899,000 after buying an additional 94,837 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 99,783.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,366,000 after buying an additional 8,622,309 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after buying an additional 3,925,355 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,886,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,025,000 after buying an additional 100,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

