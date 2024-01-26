Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $197.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.32 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

GBCI stock traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.47. 705,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,783. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $48.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.93%.

GBCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $1,465,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,634,000 after purchasing an additional 105,901 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

