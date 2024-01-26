Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.51. Approximately 7,814 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 16,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.
Global Blue Group Stock Down 2.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.34. The company has a market capitalization of $867.66 million, a PE ratio of 115.53 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Global Blue Group had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 198.32%. The company had revenue of $123.18 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Global Blue Group
Global Blue Group Company Profile
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).
