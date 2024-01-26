Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.51. Approximately 7,814 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 16,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Global Blue Group Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.34. The company has a market capitalization of $867.66 million, a PE ratio of 115.53 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Global Blue Group had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 198.32%. The company had revenue of $123.18 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 216.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Global Blue Group by 30.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 256,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 60,145 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Global Blue Group in the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in Global Blue Group in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

