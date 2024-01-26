Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 130.3% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Alternative Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,047,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,796,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $6,664,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 19,328 shares during the period.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALTY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,080. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.99. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Alternative Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.087 dividend. This is a boost from Global X Alternative Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

