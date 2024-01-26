Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Update

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,800 shares, a decline of 68.1% from the December 31st total of 715,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.84. 637,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,202. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.73. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $32.22. The company has a market cap of $983.22 million, a P/E ratio of -187.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 119.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

