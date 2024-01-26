Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Update

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,800 shares, a decline of 68.1% from the December 31st total of 715,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.84. 637,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,202. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.73. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $32.22. The company has a market cap of $983.22 million, a P/E ratio of -187.12 and a beta of 1.13.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.41%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.