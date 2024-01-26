GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $81.64 on Friday. GMS has a 1-year low of $50.93 and a 1-year high of $85.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.77.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GMS will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO George T. Hendren sold 3,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $165,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 3,404 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,396. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in GMS by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 51,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 9,664 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 478,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,410,000 after buying an additional 51,745 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

