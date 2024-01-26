Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Trading 9.5% Higher

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.22. 621,784 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,714,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $6.00 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.70 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.02.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Up 11.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.48.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TV. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 181.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

