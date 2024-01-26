Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT Lowered to $54.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.47.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,834,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,262,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.02. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

