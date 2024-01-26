Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) versus Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Financial Analysis

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) and Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.9% of Kemper shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Kemper shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hamilton Insurance Group and Kemper’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Insurance Group $1.37 billion 1.20 N/A N/A N/A Kemper $5.58 billion 0.71 -$301.20 million ($5.92) -10.42

Profitability

Hamilton Insurance Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kemper.

This table compares Hamilton Insurance Group and Kemper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A Kemper -7.38% -5.48% -1.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hamilton Insurance Group and Kemper, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Insurance Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Kemper 0 0 5 1 3.17

Hamilton Insurance Group presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.42%. Kemper has a consensus price target of $69.83, suggesting a potential upside of 13.22%. Given Hamilton Insurance Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hamilton Insurance Group is more favorable than Kemper.

Summary

Kemper beats Hamilton Insurance Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property treaty reinsurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation, crisis management, financial lines, marine and energy, multiline specialty, and satellite reinsurance. It also provides accident and health, cyber, excess energy, environmental, financial lines, fine art and specie, kidnap and ransom, M&A, marine and energy liability, political risk, professional liability, property binders, property D&F, space, upstream energy, general and excess casualty, war and terrorism, allied medical, management liability, medical professionals, products liability and contractors, and small business casualty insurance plans. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda with additional locations in Dublin, Ireland; London, United Kingdom; Miami, Florida; New York, New York; and Glen Allen, Virginia.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance. It provides preferred and specialty automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, general liability, and various other property and casualty insurance to individuals, as well as commercial automobile insurance to businesses. The company also offers life insurance, including permanent and term insurance; and supplemental accident and health insurance products, such as Medicare supplement insurance, fixed hospital indemnity, home health care, specified disease, and accident-only plans to individuals in rural, suburban, and urban areas. It distributes its products through independent agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as Unitrin, Inc. and changed its name to Kemper Corporation in August 2011. Kemper Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

