HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $13,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,980,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 185,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,716,000 after acquiring an additional 101,466 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,160,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on HCA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE HCA traded down $2.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $283.43. 929,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,666. The company has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $304.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The company had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.