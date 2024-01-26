Head to Head Analysis: Collective Audience (NASDAQ:CAUD) & Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III)

Collective Audience (NASDAQ:CAUD – Get Free Report) and Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Collective Audience and Information Services Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collective Audience N/A N/A -$2.50 million N/A N/A Information Services Group $286.27 million 0.80 $19.73 million $0.27 17.30

Information Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Collective Audience.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Collective Audience has a beta of -1.54, indicating that its share price is 254% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Information Services Group has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Collective Audience and Information Services Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Collective Audience 0 0 0 0 N/A Information Services Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Information Services Group has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.48%. Given Information Services Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Information Services Group is more favorable than Collective Audience.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.4% of Collective Audience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of Information Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. 58.0% of Collective Audience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Information Services Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Collective Audience and Information Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collective Audience N/A N/A -13.45% Information Services Group 4.45% 16.75% 7.15%

Summary

Information Services Group beats Collective Audience on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Collective Audience

Collective Audience, Inc. provides e-commerce and digital consumer acquisition solutions in the United States. Its digital marketing business enables brands and agencies to advertise across digital media and connected TV platforms. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Collective Audience, Inc. is a subsidiary of Logiq, Inc.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services. It supports private and public sector organizations to transform and optimize their operational environments. The company also provides ISG Digital, a client solution platform that helps clients developing technology, transformation, sourcing, and digital solutions; and ISG Enterprise, a client solution platform that helps clients manage change and optimize operations in areas comprising finance, human resource, and Procure2Pay. In addition, it offers ISG GovernX, a software platform, which provides insights from market and performance data, and automates the management of third-party supplier relationships that comprise contract and project lifecycles, and risk management. The company serves private sector clients operating in the manufacturing, banking and financial services, insurance, health sciences, energy and utilities, and consumer services industries; and public sector clients, including state and local governments, airport and transit authorities, and national and provincial government units. Information Services Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

