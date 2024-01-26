Head-To-Head Contrast: Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) vs. Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Gogoro has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nikola has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gogoro and Nikola’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gogoro $353.78 million 1.52 -$98.91 million ($0.25) -8.80 Nikola $50.83 million 14.26 -$784.24 million ($1.58) -0.45

Profitability

Gogoro has higher revenue and earnings than Nikola. Gogoro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nikola, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Gogoro and Nikola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogoro -17.49% -33.87% -11.05% Nikola -1,475.52% -151.40% -71.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.4% of Gogoro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Nikola shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Gogoro shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Nikola shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Gogoro and Nikola, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogoro 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nikola 0 5 2 0 2.29

Gogoro presently has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 93.18%. Nikola has a consensus target price of $2.83, indicating a potential upside of 300.41%. Given Nikola’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nikola is more favorable than Gogoro.

Summary

Nikola beats Gogoro on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc. delivers and markets swappable electric fuel and intelligent light urban vehicles. It also operates platform for battery swapping networks, and a comprehensive ecosystem of enabling technologies for the vehicles, as well as develops smart Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers. Gogoro Inc. has a strategic partnership with Foxconn. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector. The Energy business unit develops and constructs a network of hydrogen fueling stations; and offers BEV charging solutions for its FCEV and BEV customers, as well as other third-party customers. The company also assembles, integrates, and commissions its vehicles in collaboration with its business partners and suppliers. Nikola Corporation founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

