Head-To-Head Contrast: NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) vs. RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF)

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) and RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares NeoVolta and RoboGroup T.E.K.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get NeoVolta alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoVolta -88.40% -35.83% -35.53% RoboGroup T.E.K. N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NeoVolta and RoboGroup T.E.K.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoVolta $3.46 million 15.47 -$2.64 million ($0.07) -23.00 RoboGroup T.E.K. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

RoboGroup T.E.K. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NeoVolta.

4.3% of NeoVolta shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of NeoVolta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

NeoVolta has a beta of -1.16, meaning that its share price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RoboGroup T.E.K. has a beta of 333.39, meaning that its share price is 33,239% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NeoVolta and RoboGroup T.E.K., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoVolta 0 0 1 0 3.00 RoboGroup T.E.K. 0 0 0 0 N/A

NeoVolta presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 210.56%. Given NeoVolta’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe NeoVolta is more favorable than RoboGroup T.E.K..

Summary

NeoVolta beats RoboGroup T.E.K. on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoVolta

(Get Free Report)

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was formed in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

About RoboGroup T.E.K.

(Get Free Report)

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. engages in the robotics, motion control, and technology education business in Israel. The company develops, manufactures, and markets training products and e-learning systems, as well as engineering and manufacturing technology training systems; and designs and implements technology laboratories for the education system. It also develops, markets, and distributes Coderz platform products, an experiential, gaming-based digital platform for science and virtual robotics competitions through virtual robots, programming languages, challenging arenas, and curricula designed for learners of various levels and ages in the general science and technology education, and home education markets. In addition, the company markets and sells products from third parties; and offers upgrading and installing services. It offers its products under the Intelitek, Robotec, and CoderZ brands. The company was formerly known as Eshed Robotec (1982) Ltd. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for NeoVolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoVolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.