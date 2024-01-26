Head to Head Review: Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) & OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD)

OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) and Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares OneMedNet and Incyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneMedNet N/A N/A -13.19% Incyte 11.78% 11.21% 8.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for OneMedNet and Incyte, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneMedNet 0 0 0 0 N/A Incyte 0 9 10 0 2.53

Volatility & Risk

Incyte has a consensus target price of $81.11, indicating a potential upside of 33.76%. Given Incyte’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Incyte is more favorable than OneMedNet.

OneMedNet has a beta of -0.41, suggesting that its share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Incyte has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.3% of OneMedNet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Incyte shares are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of OneMedNet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Incyte shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OneMedNet and Incyte’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneMedNet $1.83 million 8.99 $340,000.00 ($0.19) -2.69 Incyte $3.39 billion 4.00 $340.66 million $1.89 32.08

Incyte has higher revenue and earnings than OneMedNet. OneMedNet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Incyte, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Incyte beats OneMedNet on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneMedNet

OneMedNet Corporation develops technology that focuses on accessing and sharing health data. It offers BEAM Medical Image Exchange & Management Suite, a solution that manages, exchanges, and shares medical images with patients, care providers, and hospitals. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota with a development office in Vancouver, Canada.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Its clinical stage products include axatilimab, an anti-CSF-1R monoclonal antibody being developed as a therapy for patients with chronic GVHD as well as in additional immune-mediated diseases; and parsaclisib, a PI3Kd inhibitor which is in Phase II clinical trial for follicular lymphoma, marginal zone lymphoma, and mantel cell lymphoma. It also develops retifanlimab, is in Phase III clinical trials for squamous cell carcinoma of the anal canal and non-small cell lung cancer, and Fast Track designation for the treatment of metastatic MSI-H or DNA mismatch repair (dMMR) endometrial cancer; and INCB99280 and INCB99318 currently under Phase I for the treatment solid tumors. It has collaboration out- license agreements with Novartis, Lilly, Innovent, InnoCare, Maruho, and CMS Aesthetics Limited; and in- license agreements with Agenus, Merus, MacroGenics, Syros, MorphoSys, and Syndax. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

