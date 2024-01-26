Head to Head Survey: Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) and Nippon Building Fund (OTCMKTS:NBFJF)

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) and Nippon Building Fund (OTCMKTS:NBFJF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Easterly Government Properties and Nippon Building Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Easterly Government Properties 1 1 1 0 2.00 Nippon Building Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus target price of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 14.45%. Given Easterly Government Properties’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Easterly Government Properties is more favorable than Nippon Building Fund.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Easterly Government Properties 10.64% 2.15% 1.09% Nippon Building Fund N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and Nippon Building Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

84.7% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of Nippon Building Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and Nippon Building Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Easterly Government Properties $293.61 million 4.16 $31.47 million $0.33 38.83 Nippon Building Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Easterly Government Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Nippon Building Fund.

Summary

Easterly Government Properties beats Nippon Building Fund on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

About Nippon Building Fund

NBF (Nippon Building Fund Inc.) is Japan's largest real estate investment trust (J-REIT) which invests in office buildings primarily in Tokyo as well as nationwide. its objective is to source the solid growth of the stable revenues from its assets through exploitation of Mitsui Fudossan's know-how.

