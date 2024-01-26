Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Receives $13.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

HCSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 371.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 122.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCSG opened at $9.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $710.44 million, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $15.97.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.64 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

