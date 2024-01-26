Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Heartland Financial USA has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

NASDAQ HTLFP traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.28. 3,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,607. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.98.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

