Helen McCabe Buys 3,942 Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) insider Helen McCabe purchased 3,942 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 307 ($3.90) per share, for a total transaction of £12,101.94 ($15,377.31).

Helen McCabe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

On Thursday, December 21st, Helen McCabe purchased 3 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of £4,042 ($5,135.96) per share, for a total transaction of £12,126 ($15,407.88).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

Shares of LON:RR traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 306.50 ($3.89). The stock had a trading volume of 7,898,768 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,532.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 287.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 232.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on RR. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.05) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 235 ($2.99) to GBX 400 ($5.08) in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.94) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 229.33 ($2.91).

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RR

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.