Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Hilltop has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Hilltop has a dividend payout ratio of 33.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hilltop to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.3%.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop Trading Down 1.4 %

HTH stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.48. The stock had a trading volume of 472,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,663. Hilltop has a 52-week low of $26.78 and a 52-week high of $35.66. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilltop will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,722 shares in the company, valued at $292,048.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 24,537 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 12,608 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the period. 54.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HTH shares. Raymond James raised Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hilltop

About Hilltop

(Get Free Report)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.