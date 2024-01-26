Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.89 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Hilltop Stock Down 1.7 %

HTH traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.39. The stock had a trading volume of 260,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.11. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $26.78 and a 1-year high of $35.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.69.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilltop news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,048.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilltop

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth $15,124,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 197.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 498,672 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 111.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,776,000 after purchasing an additional 371,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,004,000 after purchasing an additional 291,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop in the first quarter worth $8,184,000. 54.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hilltop

Hilltop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.