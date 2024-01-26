Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.89 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.
HTH traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.39. The stock had a trading volume of 260,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.11. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $26.78 and a 1-year high of $35.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.69.
In other Hilltop news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,048.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
HTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
