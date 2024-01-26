Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.70% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Home Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HBCP

Home Bancorp Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Home Bancorp stock opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $344.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.98. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00.

In other news, CFO David T. Kirkley sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $45,988.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,513.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Home Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBCP. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 28.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 14.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.