HSBC Cuts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $115.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by HSBC from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.62.

NYSE:NKE traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,910,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,569,329. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.35 and a 200 day moving average of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $156.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 170,424 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,504,000 after purchasing an additional 27,116 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 23,943 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 100,756 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 45,455 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

