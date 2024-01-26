Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 16.000-16.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 29.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Humana Stock Up 1.8 %

HUM stock traded up $6.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $361.74. 2,688,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,798,557. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Humana has a 1 year low of $342.69 and a 1 year high of $541.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.48.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 26.09 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.68%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HUM shares. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Humana from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $527.75.

Institutional Trading of Humana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Humana by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Humana by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

