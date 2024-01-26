Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Lowered to $400.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $550.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.94% from the company’s previous close.

HUM has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.25.

Humana Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:HUM traded up $5.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $360.57. 3,647,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,844,584. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $464.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.58. Humana has a 52 week low of $342.69 and a 52 week high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana will post 26.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Humana by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Humana by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Humana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Humana by 19.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 25.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

