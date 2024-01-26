Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report issued on Monday, January 22nd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Huntington Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share.
Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.
Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.31.
Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.
Insider Activity
In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $44,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 595,514 shares in the company, valued at $6,229,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 30,296 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,678,000 after buying an additional 293,944 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Huntington Bancshares
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).
Read More
