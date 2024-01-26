ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 24.23%.

ICICI Bank Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IBN stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $24.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,075,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,132,063. The firm has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. ICICI Bank has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $25.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ICICI Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 21.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 70,848,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,528,910,000 after buying an additional 12,491,086 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ICICI Bank by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,655,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,269 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 139.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,242,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710,015 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,489,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,369,000 after purchasing an additional 195,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in ICICI Bank by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,504,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,282,000 after purchasing an additional 438,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.

