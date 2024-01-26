InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.83.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of InMode in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of InMode from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in InMode by 2.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,970 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of InMode by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 1.7% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in InMode by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $23.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average is $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.22. InMode has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $48.25.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. InMode had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 36.18%. The company had revenue of $123.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that InMode will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

