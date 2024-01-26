InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.83.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of InMode in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of InMode from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th.
Institutional Trading of InMode
InMode Price Performance
NASDAQ INMD opened at $23.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average is $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.22. InMode has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $48.25.
InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. InMode had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 36.18%. The company had revenue of $123.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that InMode will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.
About InMode
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.
