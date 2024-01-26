Insider Buying: Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Director Acquires 454,545 Shares of Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) Director Peter A. Thompson acquired 454,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,436,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,801,467. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %

EWTX traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $16.06. 251,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,677. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $16.06. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.51.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

View Our Latest Report on Edgewise Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Edgewise Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWTX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 349.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,064,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 32,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 527,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.