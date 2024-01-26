Insider Buying: Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Director Acquires 454,545 Shares of Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) Director Peter A. Thompson acquired 454,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,436,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,801,467. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %
EWTX traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $16.06. 251,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,677. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $16.06. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.51.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on Edgewise Therapeutics
Institutional Trading of Edgewise Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWTX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 349.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,064,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 32,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 527,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter.
About Edgewise Therapeutics
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Edgewise Therapeutics
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Snowflake breaks resistance hinting at momentum shift
Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.