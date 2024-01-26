Insider Buying: Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Director Purchases 7 Shares of Stock

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) Director Murray Stahl purchased 7 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,505.64 per share, with a total value of $10,539.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,899,652.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Murray Stahl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Murray Stahl bought 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,488.99 per share, with a total value of $4,466.97.

On Thursday, January 18th, Murray Stahl bought 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,484.37 per share, with a total value of $4,453.11.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Murray Stahl bought 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,475.14 per share, with a total value of $4,425.42.

On Friday, January 12th, Murray Stahl purchased 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,531.22 per share, with a total value of $4,593.66.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Murray Stahl bought 9 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,512.29 per share, for a total transaction of $13,610.61.

On Monday, January 8th, Murray Stahl bought 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,536.77 per share, for a total transaction of $4,610.31.

On Thursday, January 4th, Murray Stahl bought 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,550.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,651.50.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Murray Stahl purchased 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,604.61 per share, for a total transaction of $4,813.83.

On Thursday, December 28th, Murray Stahl purchased 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,598.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,794.36.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Murray Stahl purchased 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,638.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,915.53.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

TPL stock traded down $16.66 on Friday, reaching $1,477.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,799. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $1,266.21 and a 1 year high of $2,109.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,576.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1,690.93. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.66.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.52 by ($0.78). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 45.43%. The company had revenue of $157.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 50.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Pacific Land

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,211,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,201,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

