Insider Selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) CAO Sells $68,965.00 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) CAO James George Chopas sold 1,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $68,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James George Chopas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, January 16th, James George Chopas sold 864 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $57,723.84.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $66.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.75 and its 200 day moving average is $48.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.05 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APLS shares. Mizuho began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APLS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.