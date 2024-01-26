Insider Selling: Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Director Sells 1,859 Shares of Stock

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) Director Arthur A. Levin sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $18,831.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,981.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average is $7.93. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $25.74.
Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,995.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.55%. The business had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million. Equities analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Avidity Biosciences
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 9.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 9.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter.
Avidity Biosciences Company Profile
Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.
