Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells $44,279.92 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Greef Roderick De sold 2,642 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $44,279.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,372,673.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BioLife Solutions Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $14.40. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $26.89.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $33.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $33.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 66.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions

About BioLife Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 56.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Stories

