Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells $44,279.92 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) CEO Greef Roderick De sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $44,279.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,372,673.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
BioLife Solutions Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $14.40. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $26.89.
BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $33.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 66.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.
BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.
