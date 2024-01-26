Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) SVP Sells $29,765.76 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) SVP Geraint Phillips sold 1,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $29,765.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,251 shares in the company, valued at $976,286.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Geraint Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Geraint Phillips sold 303 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $3,748.11.

On Monday, November 13th, Geraint Phillips sold 111 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $1,183.26.

BLFS stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $14.40. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $33.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 66.04% and a negative return on equity of 12.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth $9,335,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,217,000 after buying an additional 522,912 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after buying an additional 486,631 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,953,000 after acquiring an additional 311,913 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,270,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,544,000 after acquiring an additional 263,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

