Insider Selling: Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Sells 34,042 Shares of Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $69.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $49.16 and a 12 month high of $70.10. The company has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.44.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 69.31%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Fastenal by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2,538.1% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 131.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Fastenal by 272.3% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FAST. StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

