Insider Selling: HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CTO Sells $787,733.76 in Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $787,733.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,840,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,384,606.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Armon Dadgar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $822,201.60.

On Thursday, December 21st, Armon Dadgar sold 85,902 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $1,958,565.60.

On Friday, December 1st, Armon Dadgar sold 101,779 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $2,242,191.37.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Armon Dadgar sold 46,621 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $1,020,067.48.

NASDAQ:HCP opened at $22.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.09. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $37.31.

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 37.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HCP. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of HashiCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HashiCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in HashiCorp by 75,673.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,170,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,073,000 after buying an additional 20,144,254 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 48.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,175,000 after buying an additional 3,635,247 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 215.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,891,000 after buying an additional 3,021,230 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HashiCorp during the third quarter valued at $55,774,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in HashiCorp by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,642,000 after buying an additional 2,368,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

